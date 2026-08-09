hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesElectra Glide Standard vs Springfield

Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard vs Indian Springfield

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Electra Glide Standard vs Springfield Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Electra glide standard Springfield
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 24.99 Lakhs₹ 41.96 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity745 cc1890 cc
Power--

Filters
Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Springfield
Indian Springfield
Anniversary Gold Pinstriping
₹41.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L20.8 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm142 mm
Length
2400 mm2583 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1701 mm
Kerb Weight
354 kg375 kg
Saddle Height
680 mm660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16Front :-130/80-17 Rear :-180/60-16
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Stroke
111 mm113 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 3250 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
1,745 cc1890 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 107Air-Cooled Thunderstroke 116
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs4bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm103.2 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Tourer Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Cruise Control-
Mobile Connectivity
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalgenLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,79,98046,15,370
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00041,96,000
RTO
1,99,9203,35,680
Insurance
56,07083,690
Accessories Charges
24,9900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,75299,202

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
1 May 2020
HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
1 May 2020
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers