In 2026 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Electra Glide Standard vs Springfield Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Electra glide standard
|Springfield
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 41.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|745 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|-
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