In 2026 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Electra Glide Standard vs FTR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Electra glide standard
|Ftr
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 19.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|745 cc
|1203 cc
|Power
|-
|167.23 PS PS