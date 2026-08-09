In 2026 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard or Indian Chieftain Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl.
Electra Glide Standard vs Chieftain Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Electra glide standard
|Chieftain dark horse
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|745 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|-
|122 PS PS