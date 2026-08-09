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Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard vs Indian Challenger

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard or Indian Challenger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Challenger engine makes power & torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Electra Glide Standard vs Challenger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Electra glide standard Challenger
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 24.99 Lakhs₹ 36.97 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity745 cc1768 cc
Power-122.5 PS PS

Filters
Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Challenger
Indian Challenger
Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹36.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L22.7 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm137 mm
Length
2400 mm2501 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
354 kg377 kg
Saddle Height
680 mm672 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16Front :-130/60-19, Rear :-180/60-16
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Stroke
111 mm96.5 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 3250 rpm178 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
1,745 cc1768 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 107PowerPlus
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs4bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm108 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Tourer Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Cruise ControlExhaust - Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator, Apple CarPlay Integration, High Beam, Check Engine, Security System, Smart Lean Technology, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, Locking Hard Saddlebags
Mobile Connectivity
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
AnalogueDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalgenLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,79,98040,94,162
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00036,97,472
RTO
1,99,9203,32,772
Insurance
56,07063,918
Accessories Charges
24,9900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,75287,999

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