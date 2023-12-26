Saved Articles

Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Fat Bob 114 BS6
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
111 mm114 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 3250 rpm155 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:110.5:1
Displacement
1,745 cc1868 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 107Milwaukee-Eight™ 114
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs4bs6
Bore
100 mm102 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,79,98018,65,743
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00016,75,000
RTO
1,99,9201,34,000
Insurance
56,07039,993
Accessories Charges
24,99016,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,75240,102

