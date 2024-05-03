HT Auto
In 2024 GT Force Vegas or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Vegas vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegas Fascino 125
BrandGT ForceYamaha
Price₹ 55,555₹ 79,900
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm780 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWhMaintenance free - 12V,5.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,55594,994
Ex-Showroom Price
55,55579,900
RTO
07,322
Insurance
07,772
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1942,041

