GT Force Vegas vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 GT Force Vegas or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Vegas up to 70 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Vegas vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegas Nexa
BrandGT ForceWarivo Motors
Price₹ 55,555₹ 58,300
Range70 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Vegas
GT Force Vegas
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Ground Clearance
180 mm190 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg67 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,55558,300
Ex-Showroom Price
55,55558,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1941,253

