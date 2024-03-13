In 2024 GT Force Vegas or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
Vegas vs XL100 Comparison