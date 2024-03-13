HT Auto
In 2024 GT Force Vegas or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
Vegas vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegas Xl100
BrandGT ForceTVS
Price₹ 55,555₹ 44,998
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Vegas
GT Force Vegas
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Ground Clearance
180 mm158 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg88 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,55553,200
Ex-Showroom Price
55,55544,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
05,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1941,143

