GT Force Vegas vs TVS Radeon

In 2024 GT Force Vegas or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Vegas vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegas Radeon
BrandGT ForceTVS
Price₹ 55,555₹ 59,942
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg116 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,55571,882
Ex-Showroom Price
55,55561,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
05,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1941,545

