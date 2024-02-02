HT Auto
GT Force Vegas vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 GT Force Vegas or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Vegas vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegas Jupiter
BrandGT ForceTVS
Price₹ 55,555₹ 73,340
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Vegas
GT Force Vegas
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Ground Clearance
180 mm150 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg107 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm765 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,55585,313
Ex-Showroom Price
55,55573,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
06,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1941,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

