In 2024 GT Force Vegas or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Vegas up to 70 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Vegas vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vegas
|Yaarii
|Brand
|GT Force
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 55,555
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|3 Hrs.