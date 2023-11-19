HT Auto

GT Force Vegas vs Trinity Motors Yaarii

In 2024 GT Force Vegas or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Vegas up to 70 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Vegas vs Yaarii Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegas Yaarii
BrandGT ForceTrinity Motors
Price₹ 55,555₹ 69,999
Range70 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3 Hrs.

Vegas
GT Force Vegas
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Yaarii
Trinity Motors Yaarii
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg62 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh51.2 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,55573,600
Ex-Showroom Price
55,55569,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1941,581

