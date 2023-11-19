HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesVegas vs Accelero R14

GT Force Vegas vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2024 GT Force Vegas or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Vegas up to 70 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Vegas vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegas Accelero r14
BrandGT ForceNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 55,555₹ 49,731
Range70 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Vegas
GT Force Vegas
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Buttion
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Ground Clearance
180 mm175 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg86 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,55553,003
Ex-Showroom Price
55,55549,731
RTO
00
Insurance
03,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1941,139

