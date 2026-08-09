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GT Force Vegas vs Hop Electric LYF

In 2026 GT Force Vegas or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). The range of Vegas up to 70 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
Vegas vs LYF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegas Lyf
BrandGT ForceHop Electric
Price₹ 57,999₹ 66,535
Range70 km/charge75-125 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh1.48 Kwh
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.2 Hours 45 Minutes

Filters
Vegas
GT Force Vegas
STD
₹57,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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GT Force Vegas Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Footspace View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
Taillight View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg65 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm710 mm
Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.2 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh1.48 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,55566,535
Ex-Showroom Price
55,55566,535
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1941,430

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