In 2026 GT Force Vegas or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Vegas vs Livo Comparison