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GT Force Vegas vs Honda Dio

In 2026 GT Force Vegas or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Vegas vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegas Dio
BrandGT ForceHonda
Price₹ 57,999₹ 68,846
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Vegas
GT Force Vegas
STD
₹57,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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GT Force Vegas Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg103 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm765 mm
Range
70 km254.4 km
Max Speed
25 kmph83 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh12V, 5.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,55581,544
Ex-Showroom Price
55,55568,846
RTO
06,008
Insurance
06,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1941,752

Dio Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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