In 2026 GT Force Vegas or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Vegas vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vegas
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 57,999
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-