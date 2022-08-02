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GT Force Soul vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 GT Force Soul or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Soul Price starts at Rs. 52,861 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Soul has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Soul vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Jupiter 125
BrandGT ForceTVS
Price₹ 52,861₹ 78,100
Range60-65 km/charge-
Mileage-57.27 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 hours-

Filters
Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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GT Force Soul Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Tyre View
Model Name
Foot Space View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm163 mm
Length
1830 mm1852 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1090 mm1168 mm
Kerb Weight
95 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm765 mm
Width
700 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
low-
Range
55-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph95 kmph
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube TechnologyMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking ModeGround Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes33 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Battery Warranty
1 Years-
Battery Capacity
48 V / 28 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,18490,380
Ex-Showroom Price
52,86178,100
RTO
06,248
Insurance
3,3236,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2071,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

GT One is capable of running at 25 kmph speed.
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
2 Aug 2022
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Latest Videos

The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
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12 Mar 2025
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