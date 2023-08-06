Saved Articles

GT Force Soul vs Polarity Smart Executive

In 2023 GT Force Soul or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Ex-showroom price
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,18438,000
Ex-Showroom Price
52,86138,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,207816

    Latest News

    Hyundai and Kia have recalled more than 91,000 cars in the US due to fire risks from potentially damaged electrical components. (Representational image)
    Hyundai and Kia recall over 91,000 cars over fire risks in US. Know more
6 Aug 2023
    6 Aug 2023
    After the Kia Soul got hit by the tyre, it launched into the air, going up several feet.
    Watch: Kia Soul launches into air after being hit by a runaway truck wheel
28 Mar 2023
    28 Mar 2023
    Kia's recall affects models like certain 2023 Soul, Niro, Telluride, and Sportage.
    Kia recalls nearly 109,000 cars over non-functional digital instrument displays. Details here
9 May 2023
    9 May 2023
    The recall has affected Kia Soul EVs that were built between 2015 and 2019.
    Kia recalls nearly 2,700 first-generation Soul EVs over battery fire risk
11 Apr 2023
    11 Apr 2023
    Latest Videos

    Kia Soul EV displayed during the Auto Expo 2020
    Watch: Kia has definite plans of bringing its much-acclaimed EVs to India
12 Jun 2020
    12 Jun 2020
    The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
25 Apr 2022
    25 Apr 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
17 Oct 2023
    17 Oct 2023
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
18 Sept 2021
    18 Sept 2021
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
    31 Dec 2021
    Nissan has introduced the T-spec edition to join the GT-R lineup.
    2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec: First Look
14 Sept 2021
    14 Sept 2021
