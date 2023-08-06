Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes Soul vs Oma Star

GT Force Soul vs Lohia Oma Star

In 2023 GT Force Soul or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Ex-showroom price
Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,18445,368
Ex-Showroom Price
52,86141,444
RTO
01,243
Insurance
3,3231,181
Accessories Charges
01,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,207975

