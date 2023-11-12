Saved Articles

GT Force Soul vs Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

In 2023 GT Force Soul or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Ex-showroom price
Kollegio Neo
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo
Lithium Ion
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,18457,870
Ex-Showroom Price
52,86155,790
RTO
02,080
Insurance
3,3230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2071,243

