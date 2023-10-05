In 2023 GT Force Soul or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 GT Force Soul or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Soul Price starts at 52,861 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 55-60 km/charge and the Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less