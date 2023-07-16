Saved Articles

GT Force Soul vs Hop Electric LYF

In 2024 GT Force Soul or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Ex-showroom price
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours2 Hours 45 Minutes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,18466,535
Ex-Showroom Price
52,86166,535
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2071,430

