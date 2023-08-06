Saved Articles

GT Force Soul vs Honda Livo

In 2023 GT Force Soul or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,18490,996
Ex-Showroom Price
52,86178,500
RTO
06,280
Insurance
3,3236,216
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2071,955

