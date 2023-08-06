Saved Articles

GT Force Soul vs Hero Lectro F6i

In 2024 GT Force Soul or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Ex-showroom price
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,18449,000
Ex-Showroom Price
52,86149,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2071,053

