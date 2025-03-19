In 2026 GT Force Soul or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Soul Price starts at Rs. 52,861 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Soul has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Soul vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 52,861
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-