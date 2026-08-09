In 2026 GT Force Soul or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Soul Price starts at Rs. 52,861 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Soul has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Soul vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 52,861
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-