In 2026 GT Force Soul or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Soul Price starts at Rs. 52,861 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Soul has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Soul vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Destini 125
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 52,861
|₹ 80,450
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|-