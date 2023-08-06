Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSoul vs NPS Cargo

GT Force Soul vs HCD India NPS Cargo

In 2024 GT Force Soul or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo
48V
₹54,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,18454,500
Ex-Showroom Price
52,86154,500
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2071,171

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hyundai and Kia have recalled more than 91,000 cars in the US due to fire risks from potentially damaged electrical components. (Representational image)
    Hyundai and Kia recall over 91,000 cars over fire risks in US. Know more
    6 Aug 2023
    Kia's recall affects models like certain 2023 Soul, Niro, Telluride, and Sportage.
    Kia recalls nearly 109,000 cars over non-functional digital instrument displays. Details here
    9 May 2023
    Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A fire on the freight ship Fremantle Highway, carrying nearly 3,000 cars, was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea.
    Ship carrying BMWs, Mercedes catches fire in the North Sea; has 27 EVs on board
    27 Jul 2023
    Zen Mobility has received 5,000 orders for the Micro Pod so far
    First Zen Micro Pod last-mile cargo EVs delivered to customers
    4 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy
    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy | All Things Auto
    20 Jun 2023
    2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz is based on the German carmaker's Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) platform. Currently, 30 percent of the electric vehicles produced by the group are based on MEB. By 2025, Volkswagen aims to take the figures to 80 percent.
    Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric microbus: First look
    10 Mar 2022
    Kia Soul EV displayed during the Auto Expo 2020
    Watch: Kia has definite plans of bringing its much-acclaimed EVs to India
    12 Jun 2020
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     