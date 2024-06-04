HT Auto
In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
RYD Plus vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryd plus Rayzr 125
BrandGT ForceYamaha
Price₹ 65,555₹ 85,030
Range95 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

RYD Plus
GT Force RYD Plus
STD
₹65,555*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹85,030*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm785 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,5551,00,586
Ex-Showroom Price
65,55585,030
RTO
07,732
Insurance
07,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4092,161

