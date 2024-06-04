In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
RYD Plus vs RayZR 125 Comparison