In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of RYD Plus up to 95 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
RYD Plus vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryd plus Nexa
BrandGT ForceWarivo Motors
Price₹ 65,555₹ 58,300
Range95 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.

RYD Plus
GT Force RYD Plus
STD
₹65,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Ground Clearance
180 mm190 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg67 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,55558,300
Ex-Showroom Price
65,55558,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4091,253

