In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
RYD Plus vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryd plus
|Star city plus
|Brand
|GT Force
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,555
|₹ 63,338
|Range
|95 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-