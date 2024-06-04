In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
RYD Plus vs Radeon Comparison