In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.
RYD Plus vs NTORQ 125 Comparison