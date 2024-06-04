In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
RYD Plus vs Avenis Comparison