In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
RYD Plus vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryd plus Avenis
BrandGT ForceSuzuki
Price₹ 65,555₹ 86,700
Range95 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

RYD Plus
GT Force RYD Plus
STD
₹65,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V/ Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,5551,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
65,55586,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
06,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4092,199

