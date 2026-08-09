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HomeCompare BikesRYD Plus vs Racer [2020-2024]

GT Force RYD Plus vs Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]

In 2026 GT Force RYD Plus or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of RYD Plus up to 95 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
RYD Plus vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryd plus Racer [2020-2024]
BrandGT ForceOdysse Electric
Price₹ 68,999₹ 76,000
Range95 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity-28 Ah
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
RYD Plus
GT Force RYD Plus
STD
₹68,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Racer [2020-2024]
Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]
Lite
₹76,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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GT Force RYD Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm175 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg-
Saddle Height
780 mm810 mm
Range
95 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Standard-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,58476,000
Ex-Showroom Price
68,99976,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5601,633

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