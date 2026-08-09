In 2026 GT Force RYD Plus or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of RYD Plus up to 95 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
RYD Plus vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryd plus
|E2go
|Brand
|GT Force
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 68,999
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|95 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4 Hours