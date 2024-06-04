HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRYD Plus vs QV60

GT Force RYD Plus vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of RYD Plus up to 95 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
RYD Plus vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryd plus Qv60
BrandGT ForceNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 65,555₹ 54,625
Range95 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

RYD Plus
GT Force RYD Plus
STD
₹65,555*
*Ex-showroom price
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Buttion
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Ground Clearance
180 mm175 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg70 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,55558,350
Ex-Showroom Price
65,55554,625
RTO
00
Insurance
03,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4091,254

