GT Force RYD Plus vs iVOOMi Energy S1

In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of RYD Plus up to 95 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge.
RYD Plus vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryd plus S1
BrandGT ForceiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 65,555₹ 54,999
Range95 km/charge55-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.6.2 Hrs.

Filters
RYD Plus
GT Force RYD Plus
STD
₹65,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg101 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.6.2 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,55558,446
Ex-Showroom Price
65,55554,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4091,256

