In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or iVOOMi Energy Jeet X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of RYD Plus up to 95 km/charge and the Jeet X has a range of up to 115-170 km/charge.
RYD Plus vs Jeet X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryd plus
|Jeet x
|Brand
|GT Force
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,555
|₹ 89,999
|Range
|95 km/charge
|115-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4 Hrs.