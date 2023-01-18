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HomeCompare BikesRYD Plus vs LEO

GT Force RYD Plus vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2026 GT Force RYD Plus or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of RYD Plus up to 95 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
RYD Plus vs LEO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryd plus Leo
BrandGT ForceHop Electric
Price₹ 68,999₹ 84,360
Range95 km/charge95-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.44 kWh
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3 Hours

Filters
RYD Plus
GT Force RYD Plus
STD
₹68,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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GT Force RYD Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg77 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Range
95 km95 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Standard-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,58488,194
Ex-Showroom Price
68,99984,360
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5853,834
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5601,895

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