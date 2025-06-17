In 2026 GT Force RYD Plus or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
RYD Plus vs SP 125 Comparison