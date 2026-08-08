In 2026 GT Force RYD Plus or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of RYD Plus up to 95 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
RYD Plus vs Optima Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ryd plus
|Optima li
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 68,999
|₹ 63,500
|Range
|95 km/charge
|65-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|334 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-