In 2026 GT Force Prime or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Prime has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Prime vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Prime
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|GT Force
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 57,417
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7-8 hours
|-