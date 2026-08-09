In 2026 GT Force Prime or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Prime up to 60-65 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Prime vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Prime
|Ego t3
|Brand
|GT Force
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 57,417
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|72 V
|Charging Time
|7-8 hours
|-