In 2026 GT Force Prime or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Prime has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Prime vs NTORQ 125 Comparison