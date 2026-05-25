In 2026 GT Force Prime or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Prime has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Prime vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Prime
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|GT Force
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 57,417
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7-8 hours
|-