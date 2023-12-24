Saved Articles

GT Force Prime vs Tunwal Mini Lithino

In 2023 GT Force Prime or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,76463,509
Ex-Showroom Price
57,41754,990
RTO
03,849
Insurance
3,3474,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3061,365

