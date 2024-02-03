HT Auto

GT Force Prime vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 GT Force Prime or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Prime up to 60-65 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Prime vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Prime Saathi
BrandGT ForceTrinity Motors
Price₹ 57,417₹ 85,999
Range60-65 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7-8 hours3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 w1.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1795 mm-
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Kerb Weight
85 kg-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Height
1065 mm-
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
730 mm-
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours3-5 Hrs.
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Years-
Battery Capacity
48 V / 28 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,76489,860
Ex-Showroom Price
57,41785,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3473,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3061,931

