In 2024 GT Force Prime or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Prime up to 60-65 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Prime vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Prime
|Saathi
|Brand
|GT Force
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 57,417
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|7-8 hours
|3-5 Hrs.