In 2026 GT Force Prime or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Prime has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Prime vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Prime
|Access 125
|Brand
|GT Force
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 57,417
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7-8 hours
|-