GT Force Prime vs SUPER ECO Super Eco T1

In 2023 GT Force Prime or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Eco T1
SUPER ECO Super Eco T1
T1 STD
₹56,772*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 w250 - 800 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,76456,772
Ex-Showroom Price
57,41756,772
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3061,220

